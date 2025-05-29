NEET-PG 2025 two-shift exam petitions to be heard by Supreme Court tomorrow, May 30

The Supreme Court will now hear the petition challenging the decision to conduct the NEET-PG 2025 exam in two separate shifts tomorrow, Friday, May 30.

The petition has been filed by the United Doctors Front (UDF) and is being represented by Advocate Satyam Singh Rajpoot. The advocate shared the revised hearing date on social media, stating that the court will not consider the matter before May 30, despite an appeal for an urgent hearing.

The hearing will take place before a new bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sanjay Kumar, following a recent change in the bench assigned to the case.

The plea raises serious concerns about the two-shift format for NEET PG 2025, arguing that it could result in discrepancies in question paper difficulty and subject-wise weightage across shifts, potentially leading to unfair scoring and distorted rankings.

The petitioners are also demanding greater transparency, including the release of raw scores, answer keys, and details of any normalisation formula used to evaluate the candidates.

With NEET PG 2025 scheduled to be held on June 15 and admit cards set to be released on June 2, the issue has become increasingly urgent for aspirants.

Another related case, filed by a NEET-PG aspirant Aditi, seeking similar reliefs will be heard by the same bench tomorrow.