NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court defers hearing on two-shift exam plea to May 30

The bench may also consider a related NEET PG 2024 case alongside this petition during the upcoming hearing, he informed.



The proposed format of the NEET PG 2025 examination, which is set for June 15 and results are expected by July 15, has drawn scrutiny from aspirants.

With admit cards for the exam scheduled to be released on June 2, the matter has now gained urgency.



The petition raises significant concerns over discrepancies in question paper difficulty levels, due to the two-shift format, which could create an unequal playing field for candidates.



The petitioners argue that conducting the exam in two shifts may lead to variations in subject-wise question weightage across sessions, impacting candidates' scores and rankings.



Additionally, the petitioners have sought transparency by requesting the publication of raw scores, answer keys, and any normalisation formula used in the evaluation process.



As per the conducting bodies, the two-shift format was introduced to manage the growing number of candidates and lessen logistical pressures on exam centres. However, this is now being considered disadvantageous for many students.