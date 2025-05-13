CBSE Class 12 2025 results will be declared by noon TODAY!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare Class 12 results today, Tuesday, May 13, according to an official statement released by the authorities.



Here's how you can access results:



1) Websites:

- cbse.gov.in

- results.cbse.nic.in

- results.digilocker.gov.in

- umang.gov.in.



2) Mobile apps (available on Android and iOS)

- DigiLocker: Digital mark sheets, certificates, and migration certificates are available immediately through CBSE’s “Parinam Manjusha” repository at cbse.digitallocker.gov.in. Students can log in using a school-provided PIN or Aadhaar number.

- UMANG



3) For foreign students: The students of these schools can access their digital academic documents via DigiLocker by following these steps:



- Go to results.digilocker.gov.in

- Create a ticket on nad-support.digilocker.gov.in/ with the category "CBSE International Student 2025".



4) Private candidates: Digital documents are available in DigiLocker, with printed copies sent to the address provided in the exam form (except for Delhi East and West, where they are available at exam centres).



Schools can also download students’ digital documents using CBSE-provided credentials.

To avoid unhealthy competition, CBSE does not release a merit list or award divisions, but merit certificates will be issued to the top 0.1% of students via DigiLocker.