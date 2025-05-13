CBSE Class 12 2025 results: Which region performed the best? Have a look at the 2025 statistics

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare Class 12 results today, Tuesday, May 13, according to an official statement released by the authorities.



The CBSE Class 12 examinations, conducted from February 15 to April 4, 2025, spanned 49 days across 19,299 schools and 7,330 examination centres in India and 26 countries, including Japan and Ghana.

This year 41,98,617 students registered for Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE board exams.



A total of 17,04,367 students registered, with 16,92,794 appearing and 14,96,307 passing.



The exams covered 120 subjects, with over 40,000 subject combinations.



Performance highlights

The overall pass percentage of 88.39% marks an improvement from 2024’s 87.98%, denoting an increase of 0.41%, which is gradually increasing every year, as per the official statement.



Regional performances

Vijayawada topped the list, leading with a 99.60% pass rate, followed by Trivandrum with a 99.32% pass rate and Chennai with 97.39%.



Institution-wise results

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) topped with 99.29%, followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) at 99.05% and Sainik Schools (STSS) at 98.96%.



Independent schools had the lowest pass rate at 87.94%.



Gender-wise performance

Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 91.64%, compared to 85.70%, a gap of 5.94%



Transgender candidates achieved a perfect 100% pass rate, as compared to 50% pass rate in 2024.



High scorers

As many as 1,11,544 students (6.59%) scored above 90%, and 24,867 (1.47%) scored above 95%.

How to access results

You can access results by going to these official websites:



- cbse.gov.in

- results.cbse.nic.in

- results.digilocker.gov.in

- umang.gov.in.