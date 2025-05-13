CBSE Class 10 results 2025 declared! Girls outshine boys with 93.66% pass rate

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results were declared on May 13, 2025, and are accessible via official digital platforms.



Students can view and download their marks by entering credentials such as roll number, registration number, or date of birth on the following websites at:



- cbseresults.nic.in

- cbse.gov.in



Students can also check their results via these platforms



1) DigiLocker: Digital marksheets and certificates are available at digilocker.gov.in or through the DigiLocker app (Android and iOS). Students can log in using their Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers.



2) UMANG App: The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) provides access to results and marksheets, downloadable on Android and iOS.



3) SMS Service: Students can send an SMS in the CBSE-specified format to a designated number to receive results on their phones.



Students are advised to verify their marksheets with their schools once official printed copies are distributed.



Step-by-step instructions on how to check your results

To access CBSE Class 10 results, follow these steps:



1) Visit an official CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

2) Locate and click the “Class 10 Result 2025” link (or similar).

3) Enter required details, such as roll number, registration number, or date of birth.

4) Click “Submit” or “View Result” to display the result.

5) Download the result and save a printout for future reference.



Exam highlights

1) Overall pass percentage: 93.66%, a marginal increase from 2024’s 93.60%.



2) Student participation: Of 23,71,939 students who appeared, 22,21,636 passed.



3) Gender-wise performance: Girls achieved a pass percentage of 95%, surpassing boys at 92.63%. Transgender students recorded an impressive 95% pass rate.



3) Top regions: Trivandrum and Vijayawada led with 99.79%, followed by Bengaluru at 98.90%.



4) Top states: Kerala and Tamil Nadu topped with 99.86%, followed by Telangana at 99.83%.



5) High scorers: 1,99,944 students (8.43%) scored above 90%, and 45,516 (1.92%) scored above 95%.



6) Compartment cases: 1,41,353 students (5.96%) were placed in the compartment category.



7) Top school categories: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) led with 99.49%, followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) at 99.45%.