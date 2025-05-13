CBSE 2025 results: How to review your results? CHECK supplementary exam details HERE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare Class 12 results today, Tuesday, May 13, according to an official statement released by the authorities.



The publication of results might lead to confusion and doubts. Here's how you can review your paper or marks.



Supplementary exam details

Class 10 students will be allowed to improve their performance in not more than 2 subjects, and 1 subject for Class 12 students.



Who will be eligible for the review?

- Class 10 students unable to pass up to 2 subjects and Class 12 students who are unable to pass 1 subject are placed in the compartment category.

- Students who are declared by replacing the 6th or 7th subject can appear in the failed subject exam.

- Class 10 and 12 students who are declared pass but wish to improve their performance.



Students dissatisfied with their results can also opt for:



1) Verification of marks: To check for totalling errors.

2) Photocopy of answer sheets: Scanned copies for review.

3) Re-evaluation: For reassessment of answers.



These services are available online within a specified schedule, with details to be announced via a separate circular.



The CBSE Class 12 examinations, conducted from February 15 to April 4, 2025, spanned 49 days across 19,299 schools and 7,330 examination centres in India and 26 countries, including Japan and Ghana.