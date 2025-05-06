"Will become a doctor & return home": 18-year-old student disappears after NEET UG, leaves note

An 18-year-old male student who had written the NEET exam on Sunday, May 4, in Tiruppur district, Tamil Nadu, went missing from home on Monday morning, May 5. Police are searching for the student based on a complaint filed by the parents.

According to the sources, M Dhanabal, of Vadugapalayam Pudur in Palladam in Tiruppur. He is a powerloom weaver. He has a wife and two children, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

D Sangeerthan, (18), is his eldest son. He studied class 12 and is trying to become a doctor. After completing class 12 in the academic year 2023-2024, he appeared for NEET.

But it is alleged that he scored only 230 marks in the first attempt. After that, he continued to prepare for the NEET exam.

On Sunday, Sangeerthan appeared for the exam. After the exam, allegedly he spoke normally to everyone at home. However, on Monday morning, he was not in his room. Instead, the parents found a note written by him.

"In his note the student stated don't worry about me and don't search for me, I will definitely become a doctor and return home and I took the necessary books and documents for that," sources said.

Shocked after reading the letter, the parents filed a complaint at the Palladam police station.

Speaking to reporters, M Dhanabal said, "We didn't put any pressure on our son. He studied by choice. He told us that he had written the exam well on Sunday. We feel he left home thinking he would get low marks. He broke the SIM card and took only the phone. He did not carry money."