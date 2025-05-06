CUET-PG 2025 results OUT now! Check official notice by NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the results for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2025 today, May 6.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results by visiting the official CUET PG website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/ .

The CUET-PG 2025 exams were conducted across India in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on March 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 30 and April 1, 2025. The final answer keys, which were released earlier, formed the basis for the preparation of the results and NTA scores.

The CUET-PG 2025 was conducted over 16 days and across 43 shifts, accommodating around 4.12 lakh unique registered candidates who appeared for the exam nationwide.

A total of 191 universities are conducting PG admissions through CUET this year, including 41 Central universities, 41 state government universities, 15 government institutions, and 94 others, which include private and deemed universities.

To download their scorecards, candidates will need to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth on the official portal.

Students and aspirants who have queries or need assistance regarding the CUET-PG 2025 results can reach out to the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in .