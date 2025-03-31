Jamia: Drunk man allegedly enters girls’ hostel; students stage protest against security breach

In a serious security lapse at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, an intoxicated man allegedly entered the Hall of Girls Residence unlawfully and remained inside for nearly two hours on the night of Sunday, March 30.

The incident has sparked outrage among students, raising concerns over the safety and security measures in place at the university's hostels.

According to students, the intruder gained access around 8.00 pm on Sunday and roamed freely, causing panic and distress among hostel residents.

Despite immediately alerting the warden, students claim their concerns were dismissed, and no swift action was taken to remove the man from the premises, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) said in a statement.

In response to the administration’s alleged inaction, hostel residents staged a protest against the security lapse. However, instead of ensuring accountability, authorities reportedly attempted to suppress the demonstration by accusing students of breaking hostel rules.

SFI alleged that in a further attempt to prevent mobilisation, hostel officials locked the gates from the outside, barring other students from joining the protest.

Expressing solidarity with the hostel residents, SFI JMI condemned the hostel authorities for their inaction, calling the incident a reflection of systemic apathy toward women’s safety in Jamia’s hostels.

The student body also criticised the double standards in security, highlighting that while women residents face strict and arbitrary restrictions, unidentified men continue to gain unauthorised access without proper verification.