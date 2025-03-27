Infosys terminates more trainees at Mysuru Campus; offers alternative pathways

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Infosys, a leading Information Technology (IT) services company, terminated 30 to 45 trainees at its Mysuru campus after they failed to meet the qualifying criteria in internal assessments, according to a Moneycontrol report.



This follows a larger wave of terminations earlier this year, where hundreds of trainees were let go from the same campus, sparking significant controversy.



Support measures from Infosys

Unlike the previous incident, Infosys has introduced alternative career options for the affected trainees.



The company is offering a 12-week training programme for potential roles in its Business Process Management (BPM) division, with training costs covered by Infosys.



Trainees opting out of the BPM pathway will receive a one-month ex-gratia payment, a relieving letter, transportation from Mysuru to Bengaluru, and a standard travel allowance to their hometowns.



Additionally, they can stay at the Employee Care Centre in Mysuru until their departure, provided they submit their travel and accommodation preferences by March 27, 2025.



Internal assessment to maintain standards

Infosys informed the trainees via email that they did not meet the standards of the Foundation Skills Training Program, despite being given extra preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, and mock assessments.



This move comes after earlier terminations drew criticism for alleged forceful exits, prompting investigations by the Karnataka Labour Department and directives from the Union Labour Ministry.



Past controversy

Following the earlier layoffs, the Karnataka Labour Department investigated and cleared Infosys of any labour law violations, stating that the trainees were not classified as employees and that the company adhered to its assessment policies, according to an India Today report.



They further introduced the mandate to work 10 days a month from the office to get the workforce back on campus.