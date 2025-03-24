NEET-PG: SC to hear petition demanding release of 2024 answer key tomorrow, March 25

Amid intensified calls for conducting NEET-PG 2025 in a single shift, the Supreme Court is to hear a longstanding petition demanding the release of the answer key for the NEET-PG 2024 exam tomorrow, March 25.
The Supreme Court has been addressing a petition filed by Dr Ishika Jain, a NEET-PG aspirant, along with other candidates who allege a lack of transparency and adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in the conduct of NEET-PG 2024.
The petition highlights discrepancies in the results declared by NBEMS on August 25, 2024, including the absence of scorecards and answer keys. The plea also demands the release of candidates' raw scores and questions the fairness of the examination process.
The plea was filed in the Supreme Court last year, in September 2025, highlighting various concerns regarding non-transparency and mismanagement in exam conduction.
The initial hearing took place on September 13, 2024, during which the Supreme Court issued a notice to NBEMS in response to the petition. Subsequent hearings have been postponed multiple times due to various reasons, including the absence of key judicial figures and representatives.
However, the petitioners have continued to advocate for the disclosure of examination materials to ensure fairness and transparency in the NEET-PG evaluation process.
Meanwhile, in a related development, NBEMS announced that NEET-PG 2025 is scheduled for June 15, 2025, and will be conducted in two shifts.
This decision has sparked concerns among candidates, as multiple shifts necessitate a normalisation process to equate scores across different sessions, potentially impacting the fairness and transparency of the evaluation.
Medical associations have also highlighted that non-transparency in the normalisation process is likely to give rise to legal disputes against the examination, similar to what happened in NEET-PG 2024.
Medical aspirants are advocating for a single-shift examination to ensure uniformity and eliminate the need for score normalisation.