NEET-PG 2025 scheduled for June 15; to be conducted in two shifts

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced, today, Monday, March 17, that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation (NEET-PG) 2025 examination will be conducted on June 15, 2025, via a computer-based platform in two shifts.



This decision, detailed in a notice dated March 17, aims to enhance coordination and logistics, as previously confirmed by the NBEMS Chief, Dr Abhijat Sheth.



An information bulletin will soon be available on the official website, with further details to follow.



This move follows the successful two-shift format of NEET-PG 2024, praised for its efficiency, as reported by The Indian Express. Earlier, the NBEMS chief commented that the dual-shift system is designed to accommodate the growing number of aspirants, ensuring a smoother examination process,



The announcement comes amid heightened anticipation and speculation, among medical graduates. Experts commented on NBE's poor management, with the delay in registrations and the pending decision on the National Exit Test (NExT) exam.



The exam serves as a critical gateway to postgraduate courses.



Aspirants are encouraged to prepare accordingly as the countdown to June 15 begins.



Candidates are advised to monitor the NBEMS website for updates and registration details.