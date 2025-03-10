NTA unveils JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 Session 2 exams, available on nta.nic.in. The tests will take place online from April 2 to April 9, 2025.



The BE/BTech Paper 1 exams for Session 2 are set for April 2, 3, 4, and 7, with two shifts daily: the morning session from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm. The architecture exams (Paper 2A, 2B, and combined) will occur on April 9 in the morning shift from 9.00 am to 12.30 pm, with the drawing test for Arch conducted offline.



Here's the full schedule of the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 exam:



April 2, 3, 4, 7 - Paper 1 (BE/BTech) - First shift (9 am to 12 pm); Second shift (3 pm to 6 pm)

April 8 - Paper 1 (BE/BTech) - Second shift (3 pm to 6 pm)

April 9 - Paper 2A (B Arch), Paper 2B (B Planning), Paper 2A and 2B (B Arch and B Planning) - First shift (9 am to 12.30 pm)



Overview

According to the NTA’s recent notice, the JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 will be conducted nationwide and in 15 cities abroad.



In Session 1



- 12,58,136 candidates (95.93%) of 13,11,544 who had registered for Paper 1, appeared.



The NTA dropped 12 questions, releasing the final answer key on February 10 afternoon.



The exam was offered in 13 languages: Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Scores of 39 candidates were withheld due to unfair practices.



The top performer in JEE Main 2025 Session 1 was Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh, the sole female topper, while Rajasthan dominated the list of high scorers.



Candidates who pass JEE Mains 2025 will qualify for admission to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), and other institutes via the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process.



Additionally, the top 2.5 lakh candidates can proceed to JEE Advanced 2025, which opens doors to IIT admissions across India.