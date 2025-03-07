Breaking

"During inspections, NMC assessors have not identified any deficiencies": DY Patil Medical College on NMC flagging violations

The institute, in a statement, cleared the air saying that it has responded to the queries of NMC
Dr DY Patil Medical College in Pune, Maharashtra, has come under the scanner of the National Medical Commission's (NMC) Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB).

A letter was issued to the institute highlighting various allegations like financial fraud, non-payment of stipend, poor infrastructure, to name a few. 

Key violations highlighted by NMC:
- Financial irregularities & extortion

- Issues in the district residency programme

- Deficiencies in medical training & patient care

- Poor infrastructure & overcrowding

The institute shared an official statement with EdexLive regarding the same. Here it is:

Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune, is committed to excellence in medical education, infrastructure and patient care. We adhere to all regulatory standards and have consistently met the highest benchmarks in every inspection. The NMC follows a procedural approach in seeking clarifications for any queries raised. We categorically state that during multiple inspections, NMC assessors have not identified any deficiencies. We have responded to the NMC queries and continue to uphold regulatory compliance. Our institution remains committed to the highest standards of transparency, integrity and the relentless pursuit of medical excellence.

