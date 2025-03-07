"During inspections, NMC assessors have not identified any deficiencies": DY Patil Medical College on NMC flagging violations

Dr DY Patil Medical College in Pune, Maharashtra, has come under the scanner of the National Medical Commission's (NMC) Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB).

A letter was issued to the institute highlighting various allegations like financial fraud, non-payment of stipend, poor infrastructure, to name a few.

The institute, in a statement, cleared the air saying that it has responded to the queries of NMC.

Key violations highlighted by NMC:

- Financial irregularities & extortion

- Issues in the district residency programme

- Deficiencies in medical training & patient care

- Poor infrastructure & overcrowding