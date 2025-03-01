WB Education Minister Bratya Basu injured after protests at Jadavpur University turn violent

The students' protest demanding union elections turned bitter when the education minister's car was embroiled in a clash amongst professors and students.



Members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) CPI(M) students’ wing, Students’ Federation of India (SFI), staged a demonstration at Jadavpur University today, Saturday, March 1, demanding the immediate holding of students' union elections.

They gheraoed Education Minister Bratya Basu, who was attending the annual general meeting of the West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA), reported The Telegraph on Saturday, March 1.



Despite Basu attempting to address the protesting students and receiving their memorandum, he was surrounded by agitators, making it difficult for his security personnel to escort him to his vehicle.



Damages claimed

During the protest, the windscreen of Basu’s car was damaged. Following the incident, he was taken to SSKM Hospital after feeling unwell, though his condition was later reported to be stable.



Minister criticises action from students

As the President of WBCUPA, Basu criticised the protest, stating that the left-wing student group exposed their "undemocratic and unruly" behaviour.

He accused them of shouting slogans against the teaching community and collaborating with "fascist forces" to disrupt campus peace.



He further commented, "Ram and Bam (right and left) have joined hands to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere on the campus. They even manhandled one of our members."



SFI's counterclaims

According to The Telegraph, in an emergency press meeting, SFI alleged that when their members attempted to submit a deputation to the education minister, they were attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) backed miscreants, resulting in injuries. Some of the injured students were admitted to KPC Hospital.



SFI leader Kaushiki Bhattacharya, asserted that their protest was peaceful and solely aimed at securing student union elections.



According to sources, two professors allegedly sustained injuries during the altercation between the students. In addition to this, students vandalised the office of the TMC teachers' wing, alleging that one of their colleagues was injured when a car ran over his foot, reported The Telegraph.