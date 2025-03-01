IISc Bangalore: Demand for mental health measures rise after student harms himself; administration faces allegations of neglect

The demand for a functional and responsive wellness centre at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has intensified after a third-year undergraduate (UG) student reportedly harmed himself on campus.

The incident, which took place on the eve of IISc’s Open Day, has triggered serious concerns over the institute’s handling of student mental health issues and alleged administrative apathy.

What happened?

According to accounts from students and hostel staff, the student had been experiencing a mental health crisis for several days. Hostel workers had informed the hostel office about his deteriorating condition three days prior, but no action was taken.

On the day of the incident, the student was found with self-inflicted injuries and was visibly distressed. For nearly 40 minutes, hostel staff attempted to calm him while campus security, despite being alerted, allegedly failed to intervene effectively.

No medical professionals from IISc’s health or wellness centres arrived at the scene to assist, claimed a statement by All India Students’ Association (AISA).