IISc Bangalore: Demand for mental health measures rise after student harms himself; administration faces allegations of neglect

The demand for a functional and responsive wellness centre at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has intensified after a third-year undergraduate (UG) student reportedly harmed himself on campus.
The incident, which took place on the eve of IISc’s Open Day, has triggered serious concerns over the institute’s handling of student mental health issues and alleged administrative apathy.
What happened?
According to accounts from students and hostel staff, the student had been experiencing a mental health crisis for several days. Hostel workers had informed the hostel office about his deteriorating condition three days prior, but no action was taken.
On the day of the incident, the student was found with self-inflicted injuries and was visibly distressed. For nearly 40 minutes, hostel staff attempted to calm him while campus security, despite being alerted, allegedly failed to intervene effectively.
No medical professionals from IISc’s health or wellness centres arrived at the scene to assist, claimed a statement by All India Students’ Association (AISA).
Eventually, hostel staff restrained the student and transported him to Ramaiah Hospital. However, students who accompanied him to the hospital alleged that the IISc administration had simply left him there without any designated caregiver or translator.
Not only this, students also raised concerns about the conduct of police personnel at the hospital, alleging that the student’s sister was urged to sign a statement that did not fully reflect his experience.
The statement, originally written in Kannada, revealed discrepancies between the student’s account and the official record upon translation. The student had explicitly linked his distress to what he described as IISc’s ‘intense academic pressure and toxic competitive culture,’ said AISA.
The student’s family disclosed that he had no history of mental health issues before joining IISc but had struggled after being exposed to the institute’s rigorous academic environment. Despite being given the option to drop out, he chose to continue his studies.
Mental health crisis
This incident has reignited discussions about the institute’s approach to student mental health. IISc has faced similar cases in the past, with concerns raised about its highly competitive atmosphere and the perceived inadequacy of institutional support systems. While IISc regularly organises mental health workshops, students have criticised these initiatives for failing to address the root causes of stress and pressure on campus.
Student organisations, including AISA, have demanded accountability from the IISc administration. They are calling for immediate reforms, including a more proactive and responsive wellness centre that prioritises student welfare rather than acting as a ‘dissipation and distraction service.’