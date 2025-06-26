Teenager beats his father to death with a stone for scolding him for skipping college

Tirunelveli city police arrested an 18-year-old boy for beating his father to death with a stone in Melakarunkulam in the wee hours on Wednesday, June 25.

The shocking incident happened after the father scolded his son for not attending college regularly, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The accused person was identified as M Thangapandi, a resident of Ashoka Puram in Melakarunkulam. The deceased was his father Mariyappan (45), a mason.

"Mariappan lived with his wife M Sakunthala (42), son Thangapandi, and two daughters. Thangapandi is a second-year student at a government-aided college in Palayamkottai. Mariyappan had often warned Thangapandi for skipping college and returning home late at night. On Tuesday night, a quarrel broke out again. In the wee hours on Wednesday, Thangapandi in a fit of rage picked up a stone and hit his father on the head when the latter was sleeping. He then fled the scene," sources said.

Hearing his cries, Sakunthala and her daughters found Mariyappan lying in a pool of blood and immediately informed the Melapalayam police.

The body was sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Police arrested Thangapandi on Wednesday morning near the new bus stand in Tirunelveli, where he was hiding, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Further investigation is underway. The incident has shocked residents of the locality.