CBSE Class 10 board exams to be held TWICE a year starting 2026!

Beginning in 2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year, giving students a second chance to improve their performance within the same academic session.

The decision, aimed at reducing stress and the “high-stakes” nature of board exams, aligns with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates for more flexible and student-friendly assessments, as reported by India Today.

What’s changing in CBSE class 10 from 2026?

Two exam sessions per academic year:

The first exam will be held in mid-February and is mandatory for all students

The second exam, scheduled for May, will be optional (meant for students looking to improve their scores or those who did not clear up to three subjects in the first attempt)

As per the new schedule, the results of the first phase of the Class 10 board exams will be declared in April, while the second phase results will be out by June.

Notably, the internal assessment will be conducted only once during the academic year, prior to the first exam, and will apply to both exam attempts.

Eligibility criteria

According to CBSE’s press note dated June 25, 2025, the first board exam will be mandatory for all regular students. It will also be open to fresh candidates, compartment cases, essential repeat students, and those wishing to improve their scores.

The second exam, scheduled for May, will be optional and open to students who fall under the improvement category, compartment cases (first and third attempts), or those appearing for a combination of compartment and improvement in different subjects.

Sportspersons with scheduling conflicts, students from winter-bound schools, and CWSN (Children with Special Needs) candidates will be allowed to take the second exam as their main attempt, if needed.

What lies ahead?

CBSE has hinted at further reforms that may soon become part of board assessments, including:

Modular exams

Dual-level papers

A mix of objective and descriptive formats

The board emphasised that this shift will encourage continuous learning and reduce academic pressure by offering students more flexibility and multiple opportunities to succeed.

While the two-exam policy is officially set for Class 10 beginning in 2026, CBSE has also indicated that a similar framework may be introduced for Class 12 in the future, though no official timeline has been provided yet.