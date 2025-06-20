UPSC launches Pratibha Setu initiative, extending a helping hand to top-performers: Here’s what you should know

Pratibha Setu is an initiative launched by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to offer a second chance to over 10,000 well-performing candidates who have cleared the exams but missed the interviews, as reported by India Today. Candidates can register on the portal, where verified top employers will reach out to them for recruitment opportunities.

The scheme, previously known as the Public Disclosure Scheme, is intended to help top performers who cleared all tiers of exams but were unable to make it to the final merit list. The initiative will help them connect with both government bodies and private employees. The scheme was renamed to Pratibha Setu to widen its scope and purpose.

Pratibha Setu accommodates over 10,000 candidates from various exams such as – Civil Services, Forest Services, Engineering Services, Medical Services, Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and Medical Services. These are the candidates who passed all examination stages but were not considered for final selection.

The portal is open for registrations from employers of the Central government as well as the private sector. These verified employers, then, acquire access to the biodata of candidates, including their qualifications and contact details. The UPSC will provide employers with login credentials, allowing them to access the data bank and carry out recruitment as per their requirements.

The initiative offers a glimmer of hope to all those candidates who narrowly missed the election. UPSC considers them “almost as meritorious as the recommended candidates”.

Here are the UPSC exam categories covered under Pratibha Setu

Willing candidates from Civil Services (CSE), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Combined Geo-Scientist, Combined Medical Services, Engineering Services (IES), Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS), and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) are covered under the initiative.

By providing a transparent and structured recruitment pathway, Pratibha Setu serves both ambitious candidates and employers looking for skilled professionals. It ensures that top-performing candidates from UPSC exams are not overlooked, even if they aren’t selected through the conventional interview process or final merit lists.