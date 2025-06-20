"...inconsistent with my performance...": OMR sheet tampered, alleges NEET candidate from Bengaluru

A National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) candidate has alleged that her OMR sheet was tampered with after the examination.

Spurthy S, who secured sixth rank in the Pre-University (PU) II Science stream exams, has alleged that her NEET OMR sheet was manipulated. She claimed that her signature on the sheet had been overwritten and pointed out that the invigilator’s signatures on the question paper and the OMR sheet did not match.

Spurthy, who is a student of Soundarya PU College in Bengaluru, was among the Class 10 toppers in 2023. She has also achieved a rank of 1386th in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) examination. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, June 19, she alleged that the OMR sheet she had filled during the NEET exam did not match the one uploaded on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website, reported the Deccan Herald.

She also shared her written communication with the NTA, raising serious concerns about discrepancies in her OMR sheet, which read, “Upon attempting to download my OMR sheet, I encountered initial technical errors. When it became accessible, I observed that the shaded bubbles for the register number were correct, but the handwritten number appeared overwritten. I remember writing the time under my signature, as instructed by the invigilator. However, the time written in the OMR sheet is not visible in the scanned copy. This raised concerns about possible technical misreads or mismatches during evaluation. Several answers I attempted and marked are left unshaded. Some questions I had not attempted are marked. This has led to a discrepancy of nearly 174 marks, inconsistent with my performance.”

Spurthy, whose current NEET rank stands at 93,000, claimed, “My rank should have been around 200, as per the answers I have marked.” She added, “I had written to NTA on June 3. But NTA replied on June 12, stating that the OMR sheet is mine.”

In its response, the NTA stated, “The OMR sheet displayed on the portal is the same as the one submitted by you at the exam centre. The sheet includes the details filled in by you, such as your roll number (both in figures and bubbled format), question paper booklet number and series code, and bears both your signature and that of invigilator. The image visible to you is a scanned copy of the original OMR sheet received from the centre. The responses shown are those marked by you.”

Disappointed at the NTA’s reply, Spurthy’s parents have now decided to take legal action.