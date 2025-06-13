Caught in the crossfire: Indian students navigate Iran-Israel crisis

When war knocks on your door, it rarely asks about your aspirations.

The latest flare-up in the long-standing Iran-Israel rivalry has escalated into a dangerous new phase, one that is no longer confined to diplomatic threats or covert skirmishes.

In the early hours of today, June 13, the skies above Tehran bore witness to one of the most audacious Israeli airstrikes in recent memory, targeting key Iranian military and nuclear-linked installations.

As Operation Rising Lion unfolded with over 200 fighter jets reportedly involved, the capital city trembled, not just from the shockwaves of missiles, but from the uncertainty they unleashed.

Caught in the eye of this geopolitical storm are over 500 Indian medical students studying in Iran, many of them from Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, and Maharashtra. For these students, Iran offered an affordable, high-quality medical education.

Universities like Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences in Tehran had become havens of hope for young aspirants who couldn’t afford the steep fees of private medical colleges back home. But now, these academic sanctuaries have turned into potential battlegrounds.

To understand the gravity of the situation and its impact on these students, EdexLive spoke with the student association coordinator and medical students on the ground in Tehran to piece together a comprehensive picture of this unfolding crisis.

Sheikh Azhan, a third-year MBBS student from Shahid Beheshti Medical University, was asleep in his Tehran dormitory in the Zafaraniyeh district when he was jolted awake by the thunder of explosions on the early hours of June 13.

Just five kilometers away, missiles lit up the sky as explosions echoed through the city. “The entire experience was deeply unsettling, many of us were shaken and anxious throughout the night,” he said.

Another third-year student, Syed Farwah, studying at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, shared a similar experience. “The situation is normal right now, but we did hear explosions earlier, even though the military camps are far from us.” The physical distance offered little psychological comfort in a city suddenly thrust into the crosshairs of an international conflict.

The Israeli strikes, which reportedly claimed the lives of top Iranian military leaders such as IRGC Commander Hossein Salami and Armed Forces Chief Mohammad Bagheri, prompted an immediate retaliatory barrage of over 100 Iranian drones aimed at Israel, fueling fears of a full-blown regional conflict.

In this climate of uncertainty, the role of student networks has become crucial. Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, State Vice-President of the All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA), has emerged as a critical conduit between students in Iran and concerned families back in India.

“There are currently over 500 to 600 Indian medical students in Iran. I’m in regular contact with many of them,” he said. “So far, the strikes have not directly impacted student residences or medical colleges. The students are safe for now.”

However, Dr Khan is acutely aware of the precarious nature of the situation. "Given that the region remains volatile and the conflict is active, the situation can change rapidly," he warns.

The proximity of universities to strategic targets particularly concerns him. "Students in Tehran are particularly vulnerable given the city's strategic significance. Recent Israeli missile strikes reportedly targeted military and defense-related infrastructure in and around Tehran. While student areas and medical universities haven't been directly hit, their proximity to potential targets significantly raises the risk level.”

The students are relying heavily on coordinated communication. Farwah explained, “I am not directly in contact with the embassy. Our university representatives and Dr Momin are handling correspondence with the Indian Embassy on our behalf.” Helpline numbers and safety advisories have been disseminated, and students have been urged to stock up on essentials and restrict movement.

While physical safety remains a concern, the emotional wellbeing of students is equally fragile. “Emotionally, everyone is coping in their own way,” Azhan noted. “Some find strength in group activities like cooking together, exchanging updates, or just sitting around to feel less alone. Others stay glued to phones, trying to stay connected with family.” He offered a poignant observation: “It’s important to acknowledge that it’s okay not to feel okay in times like these.”

Commercial flights are still operational, and students currently have the option to leave voluntarily. Yet many remain caught between academic obligations and the unpredictability of an escalating conflict.

“If the situation deteriorates further, evacuation must be considered without delay,” Dr Khan stated. “At this point, we don’t believe evacuation is immediately necessary. But that assessment could change overnight.”

As night descends on Tehran, students like Azhan and Farwah face more than just the uncertainty of the hour. The relative calm of daylight hours provides little comfort when darkness brings with it the renewed threat of conflict.

They are not merely bystanders in a geopolitical clash, but its human face, reminders of how precarious peace can be, and how swiftly the pursuit of education can be eclipsed by the shadow of war.