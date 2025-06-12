Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad: Plane hits BJ Medical College hostel, several students hospitalised

An Air India flight with over 200 passengers bound for London crashed into the undergraduate hostel mess of BJ Medical College (BJMC) shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The crash occurred around 1.17 pm today, Thursday, June 12, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering a massive emergency response in the Meghaninagar-Dharpur area.

The aircraft, operating as flight AI-171, was carrying 242 people, including 232 passengers and 10 crew members, when it reportedly issued a MAYDAY call and lost contact with air traffic control moments after departure, as per a report by CNBC.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the plane crashed outside the airport perimeter, directly impacting the BJMC mess facility, which was reportedly occupied by students at the time.

Multiple MBBS students have been admitted to the emergency ward, and the extent of injuries on the ground is still being assessed. Visuals from the crash site show widespread destruction, with debris scattered across the hostel premises and surrounding areas.

Air India confirmed the nationalities of those on board, stating that the flight carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese citizens.

Emergency services, including fire brigades, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, and medical responders, rushed to the crash site. Ahmedabad airport has been shut down temporarily, and flight operations remain suspended.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been in constant touch with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is expected to arrive at the site. Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu also confirmed that rescue teams are on highest alert and medical assistance is being prioritized.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the tragedy “heartbreaking beyond words” and assured that authorities are working on all fronts to assist those affected.