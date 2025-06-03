NEET-PG 2025: NBEMS seeks SC’s nod to conduct exam on August 3 after postponement

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reportedly filed an application seeking the Supreme Court's (SC) permission to reschedule the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 to August 3, 2025, citing administrative reasons.
This was confirmed by Advocate Satyam Singh who represented the United Doctors Front (UDF) in their petition challenging NBEMS’s earlier decision to conduct the exam in two shifts.
This development follows the Supreme Court's directive mandating that the examination be conducted in a single shift to ensure fairness and transparency.
As per the interim application, TCS, the technology partner for NEET PG 2025, informed the NBEMS that conducting the exam on June 15 in a single shift was not feasible due to multiple logistical constraints.
These included the short timeframe for preparation, the need to book and equip over 1,000 test centres across 250+ cities, and the requirement to accommodate approximately 2.7 lakh candidates (including buffer capacity). Additionally, the exam would necessitate deploying around 60,000 trained personnel, setting up more than 2,000 local servers, and ensuring comprehensive coordination with law enforcement and cyber-security agencies.
In light of these challenges, TCS proposed August 3, 2025 as the earliest viable date to conduct NEET PG 2025 in a single shift.
Background
Originally slated for June 15, 2025, NEET-PG 2025 faced postponement after the Supreme Court responded to a writ petition filed by aspirants challenging the two-shift format.
The petitioners raised concerns about disparities in difficulty levels between shifts, which could potentially affect candidates' performance. Acknowledging these concerns, the court emphasised the necessity of a single-shift examination to uphold the exam's integrity.
Yesterday, on Monday, June 2, the NBEMS released a notice postponing the exam indefinitely until further notice to arrange for more test centres and required infrastructure.
Conducting NEET PG 2025 in a single shift presents significant logistical challenges for NBEMS. The board is working to expand the number of secure test centres and upgrade necessary infrastructure across India to accommodate all candidates simultaneously. These preparations are essential to comply with the Court's directive and ensure a fair examination process.
The application filed by NBEMS to reschedule the exam for August 3 is pending approval from the Supreme Court. Once granted, NBEMS will release the revised schedule, including details about the city intimation slips, admit card release, and other pertinent information.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NBEMS website for the latest updates.