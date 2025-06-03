NEET-PG 2025: NBEMS seeks SC’s nod to conduct exam on August 3 after postponement

This was confirmed by Advocate Satyam Singh who represented the United Doctors Front (UDF) in their petition challenging NBEMS’s earlier decision to conduct the exam in two shifts.

This development follows the Supreme Court's directive mandating that the examination be conducted in a single shift to ensure fairness and transparency.

As per the interim application, TCS, the technology partner for NEET PG 2025, informed the NBEMS that conducting the exam on June 15 in a single shift was not feasible due to multiple logistical constraints.

These included the short timeframe for preparation, the need to book and equip over 1,000 test centres across 250+ cities, and the requirement to accommodate approximately 2.7 lakh candidates (including buffer capacity). Additionally, the exam would necessitate deploying around 60,000 trained personnel, setting up more than 2,000 local servers, and ensuring comprehensive coordination with law enforcement and cyber-security agencies.

In light of these challenges, TCS proposed August 3, 2025 as the earliest viable date to conduct NEET PG 2025 in a single shift.