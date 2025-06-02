BREAKING: NEET-PG 2025 postponed after SC ruling; new date yet to be out

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the postponement of the NEET-PG 2025 examination, originally scheduled for June 15, in compliance with a Supreme Court directive mandating the exam be conducted in a single shift to ensure fairness and transparency.

This was announced by NBEMS in a notice released today, Monday, June 2.

“NEET-PG 2025 scheduled to be held on 15.06.2025 has been postponed to arrange for more Test Centres and required infrastructure. The revised date for conduct of NEET-PG 2025 shall be notified shortly,” the notice read.

In its order dated May 30, the Supreme Court addressed concerns regarding the previously planned two-shift format, highlighting potential disparities in the difficulty levels of the question papers.The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Kumar, and NV Anjaria, stated, “Any two question papers can never be said to be having an identical level of difficulty or ease,” emphasising that normalisation should not become a routine practice.The court further noted that, given the technological advancements and the nationwide scope of the examination, NBEMS should be capable of organising the exam in a single shift.

In response, NBEMS acknowledged the logistical challenges posed by the directive, including the need to arrange approximately 900 additional exam centres to accommodate all candidates in a single shift.

Consequently, the board has postponed the examination and will announce a revised date shortly.

As the new dates have not yet been announced, candidates are advised to stay updated through official NBEMS communications for the new examination schedule.