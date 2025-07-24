Uttarakhand's bold move: Underperforming teachers face 'mandatory hill transfers'

In a decisive and unprecedented move aimed at dramatically elevating educational standards, the Uttarakhand Education Ministry is poised to implement a transformative new transfer policy.

According to the sources at education department, the new groundbreaking initiative, specifically targeting teachers who have consistently delivered subpar academic results, represents a significant shift from previous, less impactful reforms, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

After years of grappling with fluctuating educational outcomes, this latest directive is designed to inject accountability and rigour into the state's schooling system.

Dubbed one of the department's more "unconventional decrees," the revamped policy mandates that teachers demonstrating poor academic performance in plain areas over the past two years will be compulsorily transferred to schools located in the state's challenging hill regions.

This measure is widely viewed not just as a disciplinary action but also as a strategic redeployment for those deemed to have "damaged the future of children" through ineffective teaching. The underlying philosophy ensures every teacher contributes meaningfully to student success.

"The 2017 Transfer Act previously governed all employee transfers, but the Education Department has now drafted a specific new policy tailored exclusively for teachers," Uttarakhand Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat told The New Indian Express.

"This comprehensive policy, which is slated for presentation to the Cabinet very soon, fundamentally redefines the state's geographical divisions for transfer purposes. Instead of the previous 'Accessible' and 'Inaccessible' zones, the state will now be categorised into distinct 'Hilly' and 'Plain' regions," he said.

Dr Rawat further elaborated on the stringent criteria for these mandatory transfers: "Under the new rules, any teacher whose students' Class 10th or 12th board examination results have been consistently poor for two consecutive academic years will face compulsory relocation to the hills. To be eligible for these mandatory transfers, teachers must also have accumulated at least 16 service points."

These service points are typically calculated based on factors like years of service and postings in remote areas.

All transfers will be conducted transparently through an online system, with allocation based on service points accumulated in either mountainous or plain regions. The policy precisely categorizes Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar as high hill districts.

Other non-plain areas, including parts of Tehri, Rudraprayag, Pauri, Dehradun, Almora, Champawat, and Nainital, will be designated as low hill districts. Teachers will be required to complete a minimum service period in both regions, with a maximum tenure of five years in any specific sub-zone, ensuring a balanced distribution of experienced teachers.

Currently, a one-time cadre change is permitted after three years of service, special provisions have been incorporated for teachers serving in specialized institutions like State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Central Institute of Medical Science & Technology (CIMAT), and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Additionally, in a gesture of support, unmarried women teachers will be granted a one-time spousal transfer option to their husband's workplace or home district post-marriage.