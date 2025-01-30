MIT-WPU announces Bharat Asmita National Awards | Here are the winners

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) and MIT School of Government have announced the recipients of the prestigious Bharat Asmita National Awards for 2025.

The awardees include Director Indian Institute of Management (IIM_ Ahmedabad Prof Bharat Bhaskar, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, former World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan, renowned filmmaker and author Vivek Agnihotri, and acclaimed singer and composer Shekhar Sen.

Additionally, Padma Shri Dr Abhay Bang and Dr Rani Bang, a noted social activist and Director of SEARCH Foundation, will be honoured with the Bharat Asmita Lifetime Achievement Award, stated a press release from MIT World Peace University, Pune.

Dr Rahul V Karad, Executive President of MIT-WPU and Convener of the Bharat Asmita National Awards Committee made this announcement on January 29.

The grand award ceremony will take place on Monday, February 3, at 10.00 am at the World Peace Dome, Rajbaug, Loni-Kalbhor, the world's largest peace dome.

The awards will be presented by Padma Vibhushan, Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, renowned computer scientist Padma Bhushan, Dr Vijay Bhatkar, and MIT-WPU Founder-President Prof. Dr Vishwanath D Karad.

The Bharat Asmita Awards, now in their 21st year, include a cash prize of Rs 1.25 lakh, a citation, and a memento for each recipient.

Prof Bharat Bhaskar will be honoured with the Bharat Asmita Acharya Shrestha Award for his outstanding contributions to world-class research and his lasting impact on the field of management.

Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu will receive the Bharat Asmita Jana Pratinidhi Shrestha Award for his efforts in making air travel more affordable and accessible, thereby contributing to the nation's progress.

Vivek Agnihotri, a filmmaker and writer with a multidimensional intellectual presence, and Shekhar Sen, a renowned theatre artist and musician, will be awarded the Bharat Asmita Jana Jagran Shrestha Award for their contributions to cinema and performing arts.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, a scientist dedicated to enhancing research capacity in Indian medical institutions and fostering global partnerships in health sciences, will be honoured with the Bharat Asmita Vigyan-Tantradnyan Shrestha Award.

Similarly, Padma Shri Dr Abhay Bang has devoted his entire life to healthcare and has brought about a transformative change in the lives of rural communities. In recognition of his exceptional work, he will be conferred with the Bharat Asmita Jeevan Gaurav Award.

These awards are designed to recognise individuals who have contributed significantly to the nation through their actions, thoughts, and dedicated service. The primary objective of the Bharat Asmita National Awards is to introduce young minds to the exemplary work of distinguished individuals across various fields and inspire them to follow in their footsteps.