MBBS students and FMG interns clash in Bihar’s medical college; visuals go viral | Here is what happened

The conflict

The tensions boiled over on Wednesday night, January 22, when FMGs, returning from night duty, requested a few MBBS students to keep the noise in the hostel down. What started as a verbal altercation quickly turned physical.

“This led to an argument. It started from both sides and, unfortunately, turned violent. As seniors, we hoped raising our voices would diffuse the aggression, but it only provoked them further. Eventually, our HoD (Head of Department) and senior residents had to intervene. After realising the situation was futile, we stepped back,” said an FMG intern.

The next morning, the FMGs submitted a written complaint to the superintendent. While their concerns were acknowledged, no immediate action was taken, they allege. Frustrated by the lack of response, they staged a sit-in outside the UG hostel on Thursday, January 23.

However, the sit-in resulted in another confrontation.

“When we tried speaking to the UG students, first-year students arrived. Soon, the second-year students approached us aggressively, refusing to listen to us. What followed was a physical altercation on both sides. We defended ourselves but regret how the situation unfolded. We have decided not to escalate this or indulge in any arguments further,” the FMGs stated.

Call for equal treatment

The FMGs are now urging the administration to take stronger action to address discrimination and ensure a more inclusive environment.

The incident has sparked widespread attention online, with members of the medical community condemning the treatment of FMGs.

Dr Kaushal, National Media Coordinator of the All FMGs Association (AFA), commented, “This conflict occurred because FMGs, interning for only a year, don’t have the same influence as juniors who have been studying here for years. The FMGs expected the administration to intervene, but no action was taken, which allowed the situation to escalate.”

He further added, “FMGs are also Indians, from the same state, working toward the same goal of becoming doctors, and do not deserve such discrimination. Just because, due to personal and financial reasons, they are forced to go to other countries to fulfil their, this dreams does not make them different.”