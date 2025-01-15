Telangana schedule for Common Entrance Tests 2025 OUT. Details here

Today, January 15, the Telangana Council for Higher Education (TCHE) released the schedule for Telangana Common Entrance Tests - 2025 (CETs). "Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman, TGCHE, the Competent Authority has announced the following dates for the conduct of Computer Based Tests (CBTs) of TG Common Entrance Tests (TG CETs - 2025) to be conducted for the academic year 2025-26 in the State of Telangana," the notice read.

The Telangana Government Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) is scheduled to be conducted on:

Agriculture & Pharmacy: April 29 & 30, 2025

Engineering: May 2 to 5, 2025

TG-EAPCET is a state-level entrance test for admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm), Professional Pharmacy doctoral program (PharmD), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Fisheries Science (BFSc), and Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc) courses. This exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH).

According to the notice released, here is the schedule for other CETs:

TG ECET - Telangana Government Engineering Common Entrance Test

Exam date: May 12, 2025

Course: 2nd year lateral entry into BE, BTech, BPharm

Conducting University: Osmania University

TG EdCET - Telangana Government Education Common Entrance Test

Exam date: June 1, 2025

Course: BEd (Bachelor of Education)

Conducting University: Kakatiya University

TG LAWCET - Telangana Government LAW Common Entrance Test

Exam date: June 6, 2025

Course: Three and five-year LLB (Bachelor of Legislative Law)

Conducting University: Osmania University

TG PGLCET - Telangana Government Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test

Exam date: June 6, 2025

Course: Three and five-year LLM (Latin Legum Magister)

Conducting University: Osmania University

TG ICET - Telangana Government Integrated Common Entrance Test

Exam date: June 8 and 9, 2025

Course: Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA)

Conducting University: MGU

TG PGECET - Telangana Government Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test

Exam date: June 16 and 19, 2025

Course: Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Pharmacy (MPharm), Master of Architecture (MArch) and Post-Baccalaureate Diploma in Pharmacy (Pharm D(PB))

Conducting University: JNTUH

TG PECET-Telangana Government Physical Education Common Entrance Test

Exam date: June 11 and 14, 2025

Course: Diploma in Physical Education (UGDPEd) and Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd)

Conducting University: Palamuru University