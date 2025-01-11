JEE Main 2025: NTA releases city intimation slip for Session 1 | Details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025, Session 1. Registered candidates can now access the slip via the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The slip provides information on the city where the exam centre is located, helping candidates plan their travel arrangements in advance.



While the intimation slip specifies the exam city, candidates will need to wait for the JEE Main admit card, which is expected to be issued three days before their exam date. The admit card will include detailed information, such as the exact exam centre address, exam timings, reporting time, and exam-day guidelines.

To download the slip, follow these steps:

Visit the official website —jeemain.nta.nic.in. Log in using your application number and date of birth. Click on the "JEE Main Advance City Intimation" tab. View and download the slip for future reference.



Changes in Exam Pattern

The NTA has introduced significant changes to the JEE Main 2025 examination pattern. In a public notice issued on October 17, 2025, the agency announced that the optional questions in Section B have been discontinued.

Candidates are now required to answer five mandatory questions in this section, a move aimed at simplifying the format and reducing ambiguity.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates and instructions related to the examination.