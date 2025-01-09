"IDLI CHUTNEY NO SAMBHAR": Strange GATE email sparks confusion and amusement

A bizarre email allegedly sent by the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) administration has left students both amused and confused. The email, which went viral, began with the greeting "Dear IDLI CHUTNEY NO SAMBHAR," leading to widespread discussion online.
Authenticity of the email
The authenticity of the email has not been confirmed, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, the organiser of GATE this year, has not provided any clarifications as of yet, according to The Indian Express.
The email, which was supposed to inform students that their admit cards were available on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal, instead became the subject of memes and jokes.
A Reddit post sharing a screenshot of the email received over 3,100 upvotes, with some users confirming they received similar emails.
One GATE aspirant, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed disappointment over the email, noting that while his North Indian friends received proper greetings, his South Indian friends received the same unusual greeting, reported Hindustan Times.
The incident raised concerns about how IIT, a prestigious institution, handled such an error, with some students feeling their identity was reduced to a stereotype.