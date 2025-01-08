NEET-PG transparency row: Supreme Court reschedules hearing to next week

The Supreme Court, today, Wednesday, January 8 has postponed the hearing of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance-Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 result transparency case to next week, according to sources.



During today's hearing, the bench, consisting of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih, informed the advocates representing the case that it would be addressed later. This was despite the lawyers urging the bench to prioritise the matter, emphasising that any further delay could negatively impact the aspirants.



Yesterday, Tuesday, January 7, Justice Gavai already mentioned that the court is not likely to order a fresh round of counselling. “Just ask someone to mention the matter tomorrow. If counselling is over, we will dispose of the matter. It’s not like we will order fresh counselling," he said according to News18.



On September 7, 2024, a group of 19 students filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking clarification on issues related to the NEET-PG 2024 exam and requesting the release of candidates' raw scores. The petitioners raised concerns about the transparency of the exam results and the fairness of the process.



On September 11, 2024, the Supreme Court, under the leadership of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, heard the petition and directed the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to address the issues raised by the petitioners. The court emphasised the importance of resolving the concerns to ensure fairness and transparency in the examination process.



During a subsequent hearing on September 20, 2024, the bench noted that it was highly "unusual" for the exam pattern to be changed just three days before the NEET-PG 2024 exam. This was the first time the exam had been conducted in multiple shifts, and the bench expressed concerns about the potential impact of these changes on the fairness of the results.



Since then, the case has faced multiple postponements, leaving the petitioners awaiting a resolution to their issues.