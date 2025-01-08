JEE Advanced 2025 attempts limit: SC defers hearing yet again; next hearing on January 10

The Supreme Court today, Wednesday, January 8, has listed the hearing on the limit on attempts for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced exam for Friday, January 10.

The bench of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih had convened at the courtroom post 2 pm to decide upon the matter, but yet again deferred it. The advocates representing the case, have been pleading to the judges, stating the dilemma of the students who are in limbo due to the decision taken by the Joint Admission Board (JAB).

The original date for the first hearing in this case was December 20, 2024, but it has been deferred since then.

A group of 22 Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) aspirants filed a petition with the Supreme Court of India, challenging the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 's sudden reversal in policy regarding the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2025.

The Joint Admission Board (JAB) initially announced on November 5, 2024, that students would have three attempts at the JEE Advanced. However, within 13 days, on November 18, 2024, the decision was retracted, and the attempt limit was reduced to two from three.

Now, they seek the court's intervention to allow all students who completed Class XII in 2023 to be eligible for JEE Advanced 2025 with the three-attempt limit.



The students have since rallied against the arbitrary decision which may thwart other academic plans for the students.