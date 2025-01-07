SC reschedules JEE Advanced attempt limits hearing, now set for January 8

The Supreme Court has yet again deferred the hearing concerning the limit on attempts for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced exam today, Tuesday, January 7, 2025. The matter will now be heard on Wednesday, January 8, according to sources.



The matter was scheduled as item number 50 on the supplementary list for the day but was not heard, as other cases took priority.



The petition, filed by a group of 22 students, challenges the decision to reduce the number of allowed attempts for the exam from three to two. Although the case was initially scheduled for a hearing on January 6, 2025, the proceedings were delayed due to the unavailability of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was occupied with another important case.



The original date for the first hearing of this case was set for December 20, 2024.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the JEE Main city intimation slip for the 2025 exam shortly. The tentative release date for the city intimation slip is during the second week of January. Following that, the JEE Main Admit Card 2025 will be made available on January 20, 2025.



The exam schedule for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 has already been announced on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA will conduct Paper 1 of JEE Main 2025 across multiple dates: January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts each day — the first shift will run from 9.00 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will take place from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.



Additionally, Paper 2 of JEE Main 2025 Session 1 is scheduled for January 30, 2025, from 3.00 pm to 6.30 pm.