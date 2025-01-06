JEE Advanced attempts limit case: SC hearing pushed to January 7 as Solicitor General was a no-show

The Supreme Court of India will now hear the case regarding the limited attempts for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, instead of today, January 6, as confirmed by verified sources.



The case has been marked as 'High Up on the Board/Top of the Board' and will be addressed on an urgent basis by the presiding judges. It was initially scheduled to be heard today, January 6 but has been postponed to tomorrow.



Due to the unavailability of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who had prior commitments in another court, the hearing of the case was postponed.



The matter had its first hearing scheduled for December 20, 2024, but was delayed. The case will now be heard on an urgent basis tomorrow.



A group of 22 Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) aspirants filed the petition with the Supreme Court of India, challenging the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 's sudden change in policy regarding the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2025.



The Joint Admission Board (JAB) initially announced on November 5, 2024, that students would have three attempts for JEE Advanced, but reversed this decision within a span of 13 days, on November 18, 2024, reducing the attempt limit to two.



The petitioners have been clamouring regarding the sudden change, arguing that the sudden change disrupted their preparations, as they had planned for a third attempt, and now the change might affect their other academic plans.



The petitioners have requested the Supreme Court to nullify the notice issued on November 18, 2024, which reduced the number of attempts for JEE Advanced. They seek the court's intervention to allow all students who completed Class XII in 2023 to be eligible for JEE Advanced 2025 with the three-attempt limit.