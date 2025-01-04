Breaking: MCC reduces NEET PG 2024 counselling cut-off percentile

In a big relief to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam - Postgraduate (NEET PG) candidates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has lowered the percentile for counselling today, Saturday, January 4. The notice published today was an outcome of a petition filed by medical students seeking a relaxation in the cutoff.



The official notice read, "It is for the information to candidates that as per decision taken by MoHFW in consultation with NMC, the percentile for NEET PG counselling 2024 has been lowered and the eligibility is as follows:

General Category/EWS- 15 percentile and above will be eligible to participate in counselling

SC/ST/OBC/ PwD category- 10 percentile and above will be eligible to participate in counselling."

On Friday, January 3, 2024, the Delhi High Court ordered a reduction in the cut-off percentile. The Union of India then assured that the competent authority would issue a notice. In accordance with the matter, the MCC has lowered the percentile to 15 for EWS (Economically Weaker Section) candidates and to 10 for SC/ST/OBC/PwD categories (Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes/Other Backwards Classes/Person with Disabilities).

As per reports, the MCC has extended the resignation deadline for Round 2 of the All India Quota (AIQ) to 6.00 pm on January 8, aligning with state counselling schedules in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and possibly Madhya Pradesh.