CMR students protest alleging hostel cooking staff recorded over 300 videos of girls in bathrooms

Students of CMR College of Engineering & Technology in Medchal, Telangana, staged a protest on Wednesday, January 1, alleging that a few persons filmed them in the bathroom in their hostel. Worried about their own safety and privacy, they launched a protest video of which have gone viral on social media platform X.

It is being alleged that over 300 videos were discovered and were secretly recorded in the girls' bathroom of Hostel 2 on campus.

Upon learning about the situation, student inions like Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), affiliated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), rushed to the spot and joined the protests. The members were seen waving flags and demanding justice for the aggrieved students.