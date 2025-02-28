Uttar Pradesh: UPPSC PCS Prelims result 2025 OUT now!

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially announced the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) Prelims Result 2025, today, Friday, February 28, reported MoneyControl.



Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results online. With over 2.41 lakh candidates eagerly awaiting this update, the result link is now live on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.



The UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 result has been released in a PDF format, meaning candidates do not need any login credentials to access it. They can simply download the merit list and check their roll numbers in the document.



The Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024 took place on December 22, 2024. A total of 5,76,154 candidates had registered for the exam. Out of these, 2,43,111 candidates appeared in the first session, while 2,41,359 candidates took the exam in the second session.



Based on the preliminary exam results, 15,066 candidates have qualified for the Mains Examination, competing for 947 vacancies.



Here's how to check your results:

To access the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 result, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "Results" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the link for "Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Exam 2024 Result."

Step 4: The result PDF will open.

Step 5: Search for your roll number in the list.

Step 6: Download and print the result for future reference.



Candidates who have successfully cleared the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 will now move forward to the Mains Exam. The UPPSC will soon announce the detailed schedule for the PCS Mains Exam 2025 on its official website.