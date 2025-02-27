University of Hyderabad: Under-construction building collapses; injured workers rushed to hospital

UoH Student Union President Umesh Ambedkar described the situation as chaotic.

"We had just concluded a protest to demand Telangana EPass when we heard that the newly constructed administrative building had partially collapsed. We rushed to the site, and by that time, two workers had already been rescued by university employees and staff," he said.

According to him, four workers were at the site during the collapse. "The supervisor and workers confirmed that no one else was trapped," he added.

Students are demanding that the university cover all medical expenses of the injured workers and provide full compensation to those affected. Ambedkar stated that the administration must halt all ongoing construction work until a proper safety review is conducted. The union also demanded the registrar's resignation.