Maharashtra student in coma after hit-and-run case in California

Nilam Tanaji Shinde, a young woman from Maharashtra's Satara District, is currently battling for her life in a California hospital after she suffered severe injuries in a road accident, reported NDTV on Thursday, February 27.



As per reports, she is currently in a coma. Her family is urgently seeking assistance to obtain a US visa, as doctors require the consent of a blood relative for surgery.



Shinde, a fourth-year student at California State University, had travelled to the US for higher education.



Shinde, after the accident on February 14 in Sacramento, California, suffered severe injuries to her head, chest, arms, and legs and is currently in a coma at C Davis Medical Center.



Her family was informed two days later and is urgently seeking US visas as doctors require a blood relative’s consent for surgery.



"We got to know about the accident on February 16 and have been trying for a visa since then. But we haven't got it yet," her father, Tanaji Madhav Shinde, said.



Her uncle told NDTV that there has been a slight improvement, with stabilised brain and blood pressure, but she remains unconscious.



The driver responsible for hitting Nilam Shinde is in police custody, but legal proceedings face hurdles as officials require a blood relative’s presence to register a case, reported NDTV.