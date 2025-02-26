Breaking: NTA announces date sheet for CUET PG 2025



A public notice dated today, February 26, 2025, read, "The registration process for CUET (PG) – 2025 for the Academic Year 2025-26 was open from 02 January to 08 February 2025, followed by a correction window from 10 to 12 February 2025 for necessary modifications. The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from 13 March to 01 April 2025, across 43 shifts of 90 minutes each."



The examination is scheduled to be held for 157 subjects for 4,12,024 unique registered candidates, who were allowed to choose up to four test papers/subjects, in line with previous years.

"The City Intimation Slip will be available on the NTA website (https://nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/) approximately ten days prior to the examination date. For any queries or assistance regarding CUET (PG) – 2025, candidates may contact 011-40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in," the notice further added.