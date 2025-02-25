ICSI CS 2025 Professional programme results out! Executive exam scores to be out soon

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) announced the results for the CS Professional. The results for the executive exams for December 2024 will be released soon. Candidates can check and download their results on the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.



Steps to check CS exam results:

Step 1: Visit the official website icsi.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CS result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard for future reference



ICSI will upload the e-result-cum-marks statement of the executive programme exam on the official website immediately after the results are declared. A physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will not be issued to the candidates, ICSI said while announcing the CS result date and time.



According to the official notice, the Result-cum-Marks Statement for the CS Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) exam will be sent to candidates at their registered addresses shortly after the result declaration, stated a report by The Indian Express.



The upcoming ICSI exams for both CS Executive and CS Professional will be conducted from June 1 to June 10. The online enrollment process for these exams, including the submission of the necessary fees, will commence on February 26.



Further, the notice informs that if candidates do not receive their physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement within 30 days of the result announcement, they should reach out to the institute at exam@icsi.edu, providing their details.