"Students were first attended to in the library to ensure hydration, timely care": NMIMS on food poisoning row

After students of SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) University in Polepally SEZ, Jadcherla, near Hyderabad, fell ill, allegedly due to food poisoning, controversy arose when the institute attempted to treat students on its campus.

In videos circulating online, Jadcherla Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Anirudh Reddy could be seen pulling up the institute for the same.

Today, February 21, NMIMS issued a statement regarding the same.

NMIMS Hyderabad reaffirms its commitment to student health and safety following an isolated incident in which 27 students out of 1200 residents reported symptoms of illness after consuming food at the campus mess.

On the said day, approximately 1,000 students consumed the mess food. While a small fraction of students experienced discomfort, immediate medical attention was provided under the guidance of expert doctors. Students were first attended to in the library to ensure hydration and timely care, following which they were shifted to the hospital as a precautionary measure to provide them with the best possible treatment.

We are pleased to report that all affected students are in stable condition and will be discharged today itself.

We uphold the highest standards of hygiene and food safety across all our campuses.

Moving forward, we will be implementing stricter guidelines on external food sources entering the campus to further safeguard student health. The administration will continue to closely monitor the situation and reinforce all necessary measures to ensure the well-being of our students remains our topmost priority.