JEE Main 2025 scorecards OUT now | Check list of toppers here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 results today, on February 11. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This time, the NTA has withheld the scores of 39 candidates due to their involvement in unfair practices during the examination. Further action will be taken based on the investigation findings, according to a report by Money Control.

Next steps

Candidates who qualify for JEE Main 2025 will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, the next stage for securing admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Those seeking admission into the National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes if Technology (IITs), and other central engineering institutes will be considered based on their JEE Main scores.

Candidates with Perfect 100 score

Several candidates across different states achieved a perfect 100 NTA score in JEE Main 2025 Paper 1 (BE/BTech.) January session.

Here are the names of the top scorers:

Ayush Singhal – Rajasthan

Kushagra Gupta – Karnataka

Daksh – Delhi (NCT)

Harsh Jha – Delhi (NCT)

Rajit Gupta – Rajasthan

Shreyas Lohiya – Uttar Pradesh

Saksham Jindal – Rajasthan

Saurav – Uttar Pradesh

Vishad Jain – Maharashtra

Arnav Singh – Rajasthan

Shiven Vikas Toshniwal – Gujarat

Sai Manogna Guthikonda – Andhra Pradesh

Om Prakash Behera – Rajasthan

Bani Brata Majee – Telangana

With the first session results now out, students are gearing up for JEE Main Session 2 and JEE Advanced 2025, which will determine their admission to top engineering institutes across India.

For more details, candidates can visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.