Delay in filing FIR against Sedwa SDM who misbehaved with doctor: Rajasthan medicos to shut medical services on Feb 8

The medicos in Rajasthan are planning to shut down OPD (Outpatient Department) for two hours on Saturday, February 8, 2025, in a pen-down protest condemning the delay in filing an FIR (First Information Report) against Sedwa's Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) who misbehaved with a doctor on duty.

The incident, which occurred on February 1, involved a confrontation between SDM Badri Narayan Vishnoi and a doctor at a primary health clinic (PHC) in the district.

As seen in the viral video, Vishnoi aggressively ordered a doctor to attend to a patient in the emergency ward and threatened him with police action. The doctor repeatedly informed him that he had already attended to the patient and reminded him of 250 other patients in the outpatient department. Despite this, the SDM's aggressive attitude continued, and now, his misbehaviour has sparked outrage in the medical community.