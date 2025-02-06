Bargur: Three gov't school teachers arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old student

In a shocking incident, three teachers of a government school in Bargur were arrested on Wednesday, February 5, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old who was studying in Class VIII.

According to the sources, on January 2 and 3, three teachers aged 57, 48 and 37 had sexually assaulted a Class VIII girl at a government school near Bargur.

On Monday evening, February 3, the girl's mother visited the school and asked the school headmistress, why no one had enquired about her daughter, who was on leave due to health issues since January 3.

Following this, the headmistress and a teacher visited the house of the girl child, where she reportedly revealed that she was sexually assaulted by three teachers of the same school. Among the three teachers, two are handling classes for her.

Following this, on Tuesday, the girl and her parent visited the Bargur All Women's Police Station (AWPS) to lodge a complaint about the incident with the support of the headmistress and another teacher.

Then the Krishnagiri District Child Protection Unit visited Bargur and met the girl child. She was sent to the One Stop Centre at Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital.

Based on a complaint by the girl's parent, Bargur AWPS police booked sections 5 (f) r/ w 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act, 329 (3) (criminal trespass) and 351 (2) ( criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) act.

Following this incident, three teachers were placed under suspension by District Education Officer (Elementary) Thomson, following the instruction of Chief Education Officer (in-charge) A Muniraj. Both officers visited the school on Wednesday.

Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar told The New Indian Express that the district administration swiftly acted on the complaint, with the support of the district child protection unit and police department, both departments are enquiring about the incident.

Also, he said that news about the child going through abortion is false. Counselling was given to the child and a medical examination was conducted.

Protests ensue

On Wednesday afternoon, February 5, relatives of the girl child staged a protest in front of the school and near the village, demanding capital punishment for the three teachers.

Over 50 police personnel, were rushed to the spot led by Additional Superintendent of Polic (ADSP) Shankar, Bargur Muthukrishnan. Later the crowd dispersed, following the assurance by authorities that stringent action would be taken in the case.

It was last year, in a fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp reported in a private school near Bargur and following the inquiry, 23 persons were arrested and over 120 victims were identified.

To lodge child-related complaints contact 1098, women helpline 181.