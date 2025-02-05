Ragging epidemic continues: NIT Surat college student whipped with belt yet resists provocations

In the video, the senior bully can be seen beating the student with a belt and saying, "I will make you cry". The situation escalated when the assailant repeated his act, as the student kept on defying his orders. The student kept his calm and stood up for himself throughout the ordeal.



Many criticised the bully and praised the junior student for enduring the assault without breaking down, which ultimately forced the bully to stop.



Ragging is not only limited to colleges

Two days back, the CEO of iD Fresh Food, Musthafa PC, took to Instagram social media platform X to share the heartbreaking news of his nephew, 15-year-old Mihir's passing, who was forced to take his own life after being repeatedly ragged by his classmates.