Ragging epidemic continues: NIT Surat college student whipped with belt yet resists provocations

Despite anti-ragging laws and regulations, bullying and ragging remain prevalent in India. A recent viral video highlights this issue.
The video shows a senior student in Gujarat’s Surat physically assaulting a junior with a belt while other students watched silently.
The authenticity, location, and date of the incident could not be confirmed, the video is reportedly from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Surat.
In the video, the senior bully can be seen beating the student with a belt and saying, "I will make you cry". The situation escalated when the assailant repeated his act, as the student kept on defying his orders. The student kept his calm and stood up for himself throughout the ordeal.
Many criticised the bully and praised the junior student for enduring the assault without breaking down, which ultimately forced the bully to stop.
Ragging is not only limited to colleges
Two days back, the CEO of iD Fresh Food, Musthafa PC, took to Instagram social media platform X to share the heartbreaking news of his nephew, 15-year-old Mihir's passing, who was forced to take his own life after being repeatedly ragged by his classmates.
"After his death, we received some shocking screenshots/proofs from his friends. Mihir was subjected to brutal ragging, bullying, and physical assault by a gang of students at his school and in the school bus," Musthafa wrote on X.
He revealed that the perpetrators celebrated Mihir's death as well. Musthafa also pleaded for more stringent laws that could provide justice to Mihir and punish the perpetrators who pushed him to take the extreme step.