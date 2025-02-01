Union Budget 2025: Number of students in 23 IITs up by 100%; infra to be ramped up further

Today, Saturday, February 1, after approval from the Union Cabinet, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid out the Union Budget 2025 from 11 am onwards.

"Our economy is the fastest-growing among all our major global economies...We see the next five years as a unique opportunity to realize ‘Sabka Vikas’, stimulating balanced growth of all regions," she said.

Speaking about education, particularly IITs, she highlighted a few numbers.

The total number of students in 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has grown by 100%, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. From 65,000, the number has gone up to 1.35 lakh in the last ten years alone, she informed.

The Centre is gearing up to accommodate even more students, and towards this goal, it is developing additional infrastructure to accommodate over 6,500 more students in the five IITs started after 2014.

Hostel and other infrastructure at IIT Patna will also be expanded, she said.

With the focus on Garib (Poor), Youth, Annadata (Framers) and Nari (women), at the outset itself, the Union Finance Minister laid out the proposed development measures in ten broad areas.

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Agriculture and other aspect recieved focus in the budget,