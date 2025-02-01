Union Budget 2025: Major boost to medical education and healthcare infrastructure

On Saturday, February 1, 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26, marking a pivotal moment in India’s economic landscape. This year’s budget focuses on expanding medical education and strengthening healthcare facilities across the country, ensuring better access to quality healthcare.

The finance minister informed that the government has made remarkable progress in medical education over the past decade, adding 1.1 lakh undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) seats, a 130% increase from previous years.

“In the coming year alone, 10,000 additional seats will be introduced in medical colleges and hospitals,” setting the stage for a larger transformation in the next five years, with a target of 75,000 new seats being announced. This move is expected to address the shortage of doctors and specialists, especially in underserved regions.

In a bid to improve cancer treatment accessibility, the government has also announced the establishment of daycare and cancer treatment centres in all district hospitals within the next three years. The initiative will begin with the creation of 200 centres in 2025-26, significantly enhancing early detection and treatment facilities for patients.

These announcements underscore a strong commitment to bolstering medical education and healthcare infrastructure. By expanding opportunities for aspiring doctors and strengthening district hospitals, the government aims to bridge gaps in healthcare access and improve public health outcomes across India.