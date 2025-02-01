Breaking

Union Budget 2025: Five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling to be set up

To boost the manufacturing sector, create new jobs, and further upskill the youth of the country, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new initiative in the Union Budget for the financial year 2026
Union Budget 2025
Union Budget 2025
Today, Saturday, February 1, 2025, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget for the 2025-26 financial year, with an announcement aimed at upskilling the youth of the country, further taking a step toward fulfilling the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the Make for India and Make for the World schemes.

To ensure a successful initiation of the mission, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced that five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling will be set up to equip India's youth with skills, preparing them for the new age of innovation to come.

Here are a few key highlights of the announcement:

1) 5 National Centres of Excellence for Skilling will be set up with a focus on global expertise and partnerships with various global conglomerates.

2) Equipping the youth of the country with the necessary skills required to achieve the Make for India and Make for World manufacturing ecosystem.

3) The partnership will encompass
a) Curriculum design
b) Training of trainers
c) Skill certification framework and periodic reviews

The National Centres of Excellence were initially introduced by FM Sitharaman in 2024. This new announcement builds upon the earlier decision.

India's first full-time female Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman previously presented six Union Budgets and one Interim Budget between 2019 and 2024. Today, she presented her eighth budget.

