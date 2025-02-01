Union Budget 2025: Centre to provide 10k fellowships in IITs, IISc under PMRF

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would provide 10,000 fellowships for technological research in India's premier institutes. This was said during the Union Budget 2025 in the parliament today, Saturday, February 1, 2025.

Speaking about supporting and promoting research and development, the minister said, "In the next five years, under the PM Research Fellowship scheme, we will provide 10,000 fellowships for technological research in IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) and IISc (Indian Institute of Science) with enhanced financial support."

The Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF) offers attractive fellowships and research grants to PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) scholars in India in the area of science and engineering. It's a launchpad for visionary thinkers, daring innovators, and relentless problem-solvers.



Currently, the PMRF scheme is offered in all the IITs and IISERs (Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research), IISc Bangalore, and some of the top central universities/NITs (National Institutes of Technology) that offer science and/or technology degrees.The minister additionally highlighted the focus on implementing private-sector-driven research, development, and innovation initiatives announced in the July budget 2024. "I am now allocating Rs 20,000 crore for this purpose," she said.



India's first full-time female Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman previously presented six Union Budgets and one Interim Budget between 2019 and 2024. Today, she presented her eighth budget.

